Vegetable Medley with Salsa Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 lime (juiced)
- 2 carrot (cut into 3-inch sticks)
- 2 celery stalk (cut into 3-inch sticks)
- 1/2 cup jicama (1/2 medium, peeled and cut into 3-inch sticks)
- 1 medium radishes (1 bunch trimmed)
- 6 green onion (trimmed)
- cup sour cream, fat free
- 1 cup fresh salsa
- 2 tomatoes (chopped)
- 1/2 onion (chopped)
- 3 jalapeno chiles (finely chopped, seeded if desired)
- 1/4 cup cilantro (chopped fresh)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Arrange vegetables on a platter. In a small bowl, mix sour cream and salsa. Serve. Fresh Salsa Preparation: In a medium bowl, mix tomatoes, onions, jalapeño chiles, cilantro, and salt. Serve or store salsa in refrigerator for up to three days in a covered plastic or glass container.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!