Vegetable Medley with Salsa Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 lime (juiced)
  • 2 carrot (cut into 3-inch sticks)
  • 2 celery stalk (cut into 3-inch sticks)
  • 1/2 cup jicama (1/2 medium, peeled and cut into 3-inch sticks)
  • 1 medium radishes (1 bunch trimmed)
  • 6 green onion (trimmed)
  • cup sour cream, fat free
  • 1 cup fresh salsa
  • 2 tomatoes (chopped)
  • 1/2 onion (chopped)
  • 3 jalapeno chiles (finely chopped, seeded if desired)
  • 1/4 cup cilantro (chopped fresh)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

  1. Arrange vegetables on a platter. In a small bowl, mix sour cream and salsa. Serve. Fresh Salsa Preparation: In a medium bowl, mix tomatoes, onions, jalapeño chiles, cilantro, and salt. Serve or store salsa in refrigerator for up to three days in a covered plastic or glass container.

