Teriyaki Ginger Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb lean pork tenderloin
  • 1 1/2 tbsp low sodium teriyaki sauce
  • 1 1/2 tbsp cornstarch
  • 1/4 tsp ground ginger
  • 3/4 cup pineapple juice

Directions:

  1. Trim fat from pork. Slice tenderloin into 1/2-inch thick slices. Flatten with palm of hand.
  2. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Place over medium high heat until hot. Add pork and cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned.
  3. Combine teriyaki sauce, cornstarch, ginger and pineapple juice; stir well. Add to the pork. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 3 minutes.
  4. Remove pork from skillet and spoon sauce over pork.

