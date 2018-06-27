Ingredients:
- 4 – 4 ounce center cut pork chops 1/2 inch thick
- cooking spray
- 1 1/12 cups instant brown rice
- 2/3 cup water
- 1/2 cup onion chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 (14 1/2 ounce) can Italian style stewed tomatoes undrained and chopped
- 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce unsalted
Directions:
- Trim fat from chops. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium-high heat until hot. Add chops and cook 2 minutes on each side. Remove from skillet and set aside.
- Combine rice, water, onion, pepper, tomatoes and tomato sauce in skillet. Bring to a boil. Arrange chops over rice mixture. Cover, reduce heat and cook 5-10 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is done.
