Breakfast Casserole

By -
0
14

Ingredients:

  • 8 slices wheat bread with crusts cut off
  • 4 ounces extra lean Canadian bacon
  • 1 1/4 cup fat free egg substitute
  • 2 cups fat free half and half
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • salt free seasoning of choice

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray casserole dish (9×13) with cooking spray.
  2. After crust is cut off bread, tear into bite size pieces and place in bottom of casserole dish.
  3. Beat eggs and then add all other ingredients (reserving 1/2 cup cheese to top of casserole) mixing well. Season according to your family’s preference.
  4. Pour on top of bread mixture and top with remaining cheese.

Optional seasonings: pepper, jalapeno peppers, crushed red pepper, etc.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.