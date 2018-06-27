Ingredients:
- 8 slices wheat bread with crusts cut off
- 4 ounces extra lean Canadian bacon
- 1 1/4 cup fat free egg substitute
- 2 cups fat free half and half
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- salt free seasoning of choice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray casserole dish (9×13) with cooking spray.
- After crust is cut off bread, tear into bite size pieces and place in bottom of casserole dish.
- Beat eggs and then add all other ingredients (reserving 1/2 cup cheese to top of casserole) mixing well. Season according to your family’s preference.
- Pour on top of bread mixture and top with remaining cheese.
Optional seasonings: pepper, jalapeno peppers, crushed red pepper, etc.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!