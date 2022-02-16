Tex-Mex Pasta

Tex-Mex Pasta

Ingredients:

  • ½ box (7-8 ounces) whole wheat pasta
  • 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 tsp. chili powder
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes, no salt added, drained
  • 1¼ cups fat free milk
  • 1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup reduced fat shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 (6 ounce) container nonfat plain yogurt

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Set aside.
  2. Melt butter in large saucepan. Add garlic powder, chili powder, black pepper, salt, and flour. Cook and stir for 1-2 minutes, until golden brown.
  3. Add tomatoes, milk, beans, and cooked pasta. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring often.
  4. Mix in cheese and yogurt and stir until melted. Remove from heat and serve.

