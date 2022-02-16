Turkey Chili Pasta

By -
0
8

Turkey Chili Pasta

Ingredients:

  • ½ box whole wheat pasta
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 pound ground turkey (or lean ground beef)
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans diced tomatoes, no salt added, with juice
  • 1 (15 ounce) can corn kernels, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta according to package.
  2. While the pasta is cooking, heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
  3. Add the ground turkey, salt, chili powder, oregano, and garlic powder to the pot. Cook turkey and spices in the pot for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is browned.
  4. Add tomatoes, corn, and kidney beans to the turkey. Bring the mixture to a boil then reduce heat to simmer while pasta finishes cooking. Drain pasta in a strainer.
  5. Add pasta to turkey and bean mixture, stir well, and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleTex-Mex Pasta

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.