Turkey Chili Pasta
Ingredients:
- ½ box whole wheat pasta
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 pound ground turkey (or lean ground beef)
- ½ tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- 2 (15 ounce) cans diced tomatoes, no salt added, with juice
- 1 (15 ounce) can corn kernels, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package.
- While the pasta is cooking, heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
- Add the ground turkey, salt, chili powder, oregano, and garlic powder to the pot. Cook turkey and spices in the pot for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is browned.
- Add tomatoes, corn, and kidney beans to the turkey. Bring the mixture to a boil then reduce heat to simmer while pasta finishes cooking. Drain pasta in a strainer.
- Add pasta to turkey and bean mixture, stir well, and serve.
