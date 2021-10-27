Texas Venison Stew

Texas Venison Stew

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. venison, fully trimmed 1″ dice
  • 1 cup flour with ¾ tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon white pepper added
  • ½ cup clarified butter or olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. garlic, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. red onion, diced fine
  • 2 cups burgundy (red) wine
  • 4 oz. dried porcini mushrooms (Italian)
  • 1 quart rich veal stock
  • 2 small Idaho potatoes, medium dice
  • 1 yellow onion, julienned
  • 1 poblano pepper
  • 2 ribs celery, diced fine
  • 1 small carrot, julienned
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced fine
  • 2 dashes hot sauce
  • 1½ Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1½ Tbsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. white pepper

Directions:

  1. Blister skin on poblano. Peel, seed and dice fine.
  2. Heat butter or oil in a heavy bottomed pot until it just begins to smoke, about 350°.
  3. Toss venison in seasoned flour, dusting off excess.
  4. Add venison and brown in small batches. Reserve warm.
  5. In the same pot, add garlic and red onion and sauté briefly. Add red wine and mushrooms, and reduce to one cup.
  6. Add veal stock, potatoes, vegetables, and seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until potatoes are softened.
  7. Add venison and adjust seasonings. Top pot with biscuits and bake in a preheated 450° oven for 10-12 minutes until biscuits are browned.

