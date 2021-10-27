Texas Venison Stew
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. venison, fully trimmed 1″ dice
- 1 cup flour with ¾ tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon white pepper added
- ½ cup clarified butter or olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. garlic, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. red onion, diced fine
- 2 cups burgundy (red) wine
- 4 oz. dried porcini mushrooms (Italian)
- 1 quart rich veal stock
- 2 small Idaho potatoes, medium dice
- 1 yellow onion, julienned
- 1 poblano pepper
- 2 ribs celery, diced fine
- 1 small carrot, julienned
- 1 red bell pepper, diced fine
- 2 dashes hot sauce
- 1½ Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
- 1½ Tbsp. salt
- ½ tsp. white pepper
Directions:
- Blister skin on poblano. Peel, seed and dice fine.
- Heat butter or oil in a heavy bottomed pot until it just begins to smoke, about 350°.
- Toss venison in seasoned flour, dusting off excess.
- Add venison and brown in small batches. Reserve warm.
- In the same pot, add garlic and red onion and sauté briefly. Add red wine and mushrooms, and reduce to one cup.
- Add veal stock, potatoes, vegetables, and seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until potatoes are softened.
- Add venison and adjust seasonings. Top pot with biscuits and bake in a preheated 450° oven for 10-12 minutes until biscuits are browned.