Venison Meatloaf

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds ground venison
  • 1 cup low-sodium beef broth
  • 3 eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic (approximately 2 cloves)
  • 2 cups plain, soft bread crumbs
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 1 (15 ounces) can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cups low-sodium tomato juice
  • 1 Tbsp. vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. dry mustard

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325˚F. Grease two 9×5 loaf pans and set aside.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine first 10 ingredients; mix well.
  3. In a separate bowl, combine tomato juice, vinegar, brown sugar, and dry mustard.
  4. Place equal amounts of meat mixture in each pan. Pour equal amounts of the sauce over each loaf.
  5. Bake 1 hour to an internal temperature of 165°F. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

