Venison Meatloaf
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds ground venison
- 1 cup low-sodium beef broth
- 3 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1 tsp. minced garlic (approximately 2 cloves)
- 2 cups plain, soft bread crumbs
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1 (15 ounces) can crushed tomatoes
- 2 cups low-sodium tomato juice
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. dry mustard
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325˚F. Grease two 9×5 loaf pans and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine first 10 ingredients; mix well.
- In a separate bowl, combine tomato juice, vinegar, brown sugar, and dry mustard.
- Place equal amounts of meat mixture in each pan. Pour equal amounts of the sauce over each loaf.
- Bake 1 hour to an internal temperature of 165°F. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
