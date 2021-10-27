Oven Venison Goulash

Oven Venison Goulash

Ingredients:

  • 1lbs. of venison cut in 1-inch cubes
  • 2 Tbsp. oil
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 2 cups water
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • 1Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tsp. seasoned salt
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. dry mustard
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 1 tsp. caraway seeds
  • 1 Tbsp. white vinegar

Directions:

  1. Combine left column ingredients and dredge venison chunks through it. Bring oil in a large skillet to medium high heat, add a third to a half of the coated meat and brown all sides. Repeat with the remainder, brown it, don’t cook it.
  2. In a 2-quart casserole dish, add the remaining ingredients plus leftover flour mixture and stir. Add browned venison, cover and bake at 350˚F for 2 hours. Serve over egg noodles. Yields 4-6 servings, depending on portion.

