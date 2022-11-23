Thanksgiving Leftovers Casserole
Ingredients:
- 3-4 cups assorted cooked turkey, cut into bite size pieces
- 1 can cream of celery soup
- 1 cup sour cream
- salt and pepper to taste
- 3 cups prepared, cooked stuffing
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In a greased 9×13″ baking dish, place cooked turkey in dish to cover bottom of dish.
- In a medium mixing bowl combine soup, sour cream and seasonings. Place mixture on top of turkey pieces.
- Top with stuffing until top is covered. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove foil and bake 15 minutes more until soup mixture has bubbled through dressing.
