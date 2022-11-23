Thanksgiving Leftovers Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 3-4 cups assorted cooked turkey, cut into bite size pieces
  • 1 can cream of celery soup
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 3 cups prepared, cooked stuffing

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. In a greased 9×13″ baking dish, place cooked turkey in dish to cover bottom of dish.
  3. In a medium mixing bowl combine soup, sour cream and seasonings. Place mixture on top of turkey pieces.
  4. Top with stuffing until top is covered. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.
  5. Remove foil and bake 15 minutes more until soup mixture has bubbled through dressing.

