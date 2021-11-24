Thanksgiving Quesadillas
Ingredients:
- 4 whole-wheat tortillas
- 2 cups turkey, shredded
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
- vegetable oil spray
Directions:
- Spray a large skillet with vegetable oil and heat.
- Place a whole-wheat tortilla wrap in the skillet and top with cheese, turkey, cranberry sauce, sage, more cheese and the second tortilla.
- Grill for about 5 minutes on each side, until cheese is melted.
- Remove from the heat, cut into quarters and enjoy!
