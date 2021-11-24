Thanksgiving Quesadillas

Ingredients:

  • 4 whole-wheat tortillas
  • 2 cups turkey, shredded
  • 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
  • vegetable oil spray

Directions:

  1. Spray a large skillet with vegetable oil and heat.
  2. Place a whole-wheat tortilla wrap in the skillet and top with cheese, turkey, cranberry sauce, sage, more cheese and the second tortilla.
  3. Grill for about 5 minutes on each side, until cheese is melted.
  4. Remove from the heat, cut into quarters and enjoy!

