Leftover Turkey Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 turkey carcass
- 4-5 cups water
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 bouillon cubes
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 2 cups leftover turkey, cut up
- 1 carrot, peeled and sliced in rounds
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Break up carcass removing all stuffing.
- Add water to cover and simmer two hours with celery and onion.
- Strain, returning broth back to pot.
- Add bouillon, rice, turkey and carrots and simmer until carrots are fork tender.
