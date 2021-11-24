Leftover Turkey Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 turkey carcass
  • 4-5 cups water
  • 1 stalk celery, diced
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 bouillon cubes
  • 2 cups cooked rice
  • 2 cups leftover turkey, cut up
  • 1 carrot, peeled and sliced in rounds
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Break up carcass removing all stuffing.
  2. Add water to cover and simmer two hours with celery and onion.
  3. Strain, returning broth back to pot.
  4. Add bouillon, rice, turkey and carrots and simmer until carrots are fork tender.

