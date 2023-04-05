Thousand Island
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/3 cup sweet relish
- ½ tsp. sweet paprika
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. grated onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
Directions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, relish, paprika, lemon juice, onion, garlic, salt and pepper, until combined.
- Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one week.
