Thousand Island

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 1/3 cup sweet relish
  • ½ tsp. sweet paprika
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. grated onion
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, relish, paprika, lemon juice, onion, garlic, salt and pepper, until combined.
  2. Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one week.

