Tropical Oatmeal Parfait

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup walnut pieces
  • 1-1/2 cups Old Fashioned oats (not quick)
  • 2 cups non-fat milk
  • 2 cups fresh pineapple, peeled, cored, diced
  • 2 cups non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt

Directions:

  1. In a small skillet, toast walnut pieces over medium heat, turning halfway through, for 3 to 4 minutes or until walnuts are lightly browned.
  2. In a small saucepan, combine oatmeal and milk; simmer for 5 to 7 minutes over medium-low heat or until oats are tender and have absorbed the milk.
  3. In a bowl or glass, layer 1/2 cup cooked oatmeal with 1/2 cup pineapple, 1/2 cup yogurt and 1 tablespoon walnuts. Makes four servings.

