Turkey Hash

By -
0
0

Turkey Hash

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 cups leftover stuffing
  • 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
  • 2 cups chopped, leftover turkey
  • 1 cup leftover gravy

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400˚F.
  2. Melt the butter in a large cast-iron skillet and stir in the onion. Sauté over medium heat for 7 minutes; then crumble up the stuffing and add it.
  3. Spoon the mashed potatoes here and there in the skillet and scatter in the turkey.
  4. Warm the gravy and thin it with a little water. Pour into the skillet, tossing lightly with a fork.
  5. Mash the hash down gently with a fork and bake 20 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.