Turkey Hash
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 cups leftover stuffing
- 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
- 2 cups chopped, leftover turkey
- 1 cup leftover gravy
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400˚F.
- Melt the butter in a large cast-iron skillet and stir in the onion. Sauté over medium heat for 7 minutes; then crumble up the stuffing and add it.
- Spoon the mashed potatoes here and there in the skillet and scatter in the turkey.
- Warm the gravy and thin it with a little water. Pour into the skillet, tossing lightly with a fork.
- Mash the hash down gently with a fork and bake 20 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!