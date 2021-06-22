Summer Pepper Gazpacho

By -
0
5

Summer Pepper Gazpacho

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb sweet peppers
  • 1 lb yellow tomatoes
  • 1 cucumber, peeled and seeded
  • ½ small white onion, peeled and chopped
  • ½ cup green grapes (about 10)
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. sherry or wine vinegar
  • ¼-½ tsp kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp ground white pepper

For topping

:

  • 2 lunchbox peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 6 Pesto Party or other basil leaves, thinly sliced or minced
  • Olive oil
  • Ground pepper

Directions:

  1. Remove stem ends and seeds from peppers.
  2. In a blender, add tomatoes, cucumber, grapes, peppers, onion, and garlic, in that order. Blend on medium-low speed until everything is fully incorporated and texture starts to become smooth, about 1 minute.
  3. Slowly add olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper while blender is running. Increase speed to medium and blend for an additional minute. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
  4. Pour gazpacho into an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
  5. When ready to serve, divide gazpacho evenly among serving bowls (3 for large servings; 6 for starter portions). Top with peppers, tomatoes, and basil. Finish each bowl with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of freshly ground pepper.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.