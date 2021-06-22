Summer Pepper Gazpacho
Ingredients:
- 1 lb sweet peppers
- 1 lb yellow tomatoes
- 1 cucumber, peeled and seeded
- ½ small white onion, peeled and chopped
- ½ cup green grapes (about 10)
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. sherry or wine vinegar
- ¼-½ tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp ground white pepper
For topping
:
- 2 lunchbox peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 6 Pesto Party or other basil leaves, thinly sliced or minced
- Olive oil
- Ground pepper
Directions:
- Remove stem ends and seeds from peppers.
- In a blender, add tomatoes, cucumber, grapes, peppers, onion, and garlic, in that order. Blend on medium-low speed until everything is fully incorporated and texture starts to become smooth, about 1 minute.
- Slowly add olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper while blender is running. Increase speed to medium and blend for an additional minute. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
- Pour gazpacho into an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- When ready to serve, divide gazpacho evenly among serving bowls (3 for large servings; 6 for starter portions). Top with peppers, tomatoes, and basil. Finish each bowl with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of freshly ground pepper.
