Breakfast Tots with Bacon and Sausage

Ingredients:

  • 1 32 oz. bag frozen tater tots
  • 1 lb. regular sliced bacon cut in 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 lb. bulk pork breakfast sausage
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 3 green onions white and pale green parts only, chopped
  • Additional choice of mushrooms and bell peppers
  • 9 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. black pepper
  • 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shaved or shredded

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 F and line a baking sheet with foil.
  2. Spread the Tater Tots in a single layer on the baking sheet and cook for 10 minutes. Turn each tot over and continue cooking until crispy and brown, about seven more minutes.
  3. While the tots are baking, cook the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until brown and crispy. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels.
  4. Remove most grease. Crumble the sausage and brown it over medium heat. Drain on paper towels.
  5. Drain pan and add butter. Heat butter until melted over medium heat. Add the chopped onions along with any additional vegetables that you want and cook until tender.
  6. Remove the Tater Tots from the oven and lower the temperature to 375 F.
  7. Spread the tots on paper towels, gently blot to soak up excess grease and cool for about 10 minutes; arrange in the prepared baking dish.
  8. Tuck the bacon pieces between the tots. Crumble the sausage finely and sprinkle on top. Sprinkle the cooked vegetables evenly on top.
  9. Whisk the eggs with the milk, salt and pepper.
  10. Pour evenly over the tots. Sprinkle the cheddar cheese and the Parmesan cheese. Cook until eggs are set and top is browned, about 35 to 40 minutes.
  11. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes and serve.

