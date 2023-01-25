Breakfast Tots with Bacon and Sausage
Ingredients:
- 1 32 oz. bag frozen tater tots
- 1 lb. regular sliced bacon cut in 1-inch pieces
- 1/2 lb. bulk pork breakfast sausage
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 3 green onions white and pale green parts only, chopped
- Additional choice of mushrooms and bell peppers
- 9 large eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shaved or shredded
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 450 F and line a baking sheet with foil.
- Spread the Tater Tots in a single layer on the baking sheet and cook for 10 minutes. Turn each tot over and continue cooking until crispy and brown, about seven more minutes.
- While the tots are baking, cook the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until brown and crispy. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels.
- Remove most grease. Crumble the sausage and brown it over medium heat. Drain on paper towels.
- Drain pan and add butter. Heat butter until melted over medium heat. Add the chopped onions along with any additional vegetables that you want and cook until tender.
- Remove the Tater Tots from the oven and lower the temperature to 375 F.
- Spread the tots on paper towels, gently blot to soak up excess grease and cool for about 10 minutes; arrange in the prepared baking dish.
- Tuck the bacon pieces between the tots. Crumble the sausage finely and sprinkle on top. Sprinkle the cooked vegetables evenly on top.
- Whisk the eggs with the milk, salt and pepper.
- Pour evenly over the tots. Sprinkle the cheddar cheese and the Parmesan cheese. Cook until eggs are set and top is browned, about 35 to 40 minutes.
- Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes and serve.
