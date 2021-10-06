Mom’s Purple Cabbage

Mom’s Purple Cabbage

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups finely shredded purple (or red) cabbage
  • 1 cup finely shredded green cabbage
  • 2 apples, unpeeled and diced
  • ½ cup + 2 tbsp water
  • ½ cup plum jam
  • ¼ cup vinegar
  • ¼ cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 8 whole cloves
  • 1¼ tsp salt
  • Dash of pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. cornstarch

Directions:

  1. Combine purple cabbage, green cabbage, apples, and ½ cup water in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Bring water to a low simmer. Cover and cook for 30 minutes or until cabbage is tender.
  2. Stir in plum jam, vinegar, brown sugar, butter, cloves, salt, and pepper. Continue cooking, uncovered, until liquid evaporates.
  3. Dissolve cornstarch in 2 tablespoons water.
  4. Stir into mixture in skillet. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Serve hot.

