Mom’s Purple Cabbage
Ingredients:
- 3 cups finely shredded purple (or red) cabbage
- 1 cup finely shredded green cabbage
- 2 apples, unpeeled and diced
- ½ cup + 2 tbsp water
- ½ cup plum jam
- ¼ cup vinegar
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 8 whole cloves
- 1¼ tsp salt
- Dash of pepper
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
Directions:
- Combine purple cabbage, green cabbage, apples, and ½ cup water in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Bring water to a low simmer. Cover and cook for 30 minutes or until cabbage is tender.
- Stir in plum jam, vinegar, brown sugar, butter, cloves, salt, and pepper. Continue cooking, uncovered, until liquid evaporates.
- Dissolve cornstarch in 2 tablespoons water.
- Stir into mixture in skillet. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Serve hot.
