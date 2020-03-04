Vanilla Crumb Pie
Submitted by: Betty Weaver of Middlefield, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 2 unbaked 9″ pie crusts, not cracker crumbs
Filling:
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1 egg
- 1 cup pure maple syrup
- 1 pint water
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Crumbs:
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 3/4 cups flour
- 1 tsp. soda
- 1 tsp. cream of tartar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup butter
Directions:
- In a large bowl mix together the white sugar, flour and salt, then add the egg, maple syrup, water, and vanilla. Stir together until lumps are gone. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally. Bring just to boiling point and it is slightly thick. Then let cool until almost cold. (Sometimes thickens more after cooled off, it’s okay if it doesn’t.)
- To make the Crumbs: sift together the brown sugar, flour, soda; add butter. Use a large fork to make fine crumbs.
- Divide filling in the two crusts evenly, then carefully divide the crumbs over the two crusts filled with the filling.
- Bake until nicely browned in a preheated 350°F oven for approx. 45 minutes (sometimes you need to lower the temperature to 325°F). If middle is still a bit jiggly, it’s okay and should still be done. Enjoy!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!