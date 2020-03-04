Maple Cream Pumpkin Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup maple sugar
  • 8 tablespoons butter softened
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350.
  2. Combine top 5 ingredients in large mixing bowl.
  3. Cream together maple sugar and butter. Add pumpkin, egg and vanilla to creamed sugar and butter.
  4. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until combined. Spoon rounded tablespoons onto prepared baking sheet (we use parchment paper for easy clean-up). Smooth tops of cookies with spoon.
  5. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until edges are firm and just begin to brown. Remove from pan after 2 minutes and set on cooling racks.
  6. Once cool, spread  a layer of maple cream on top of each cookie.

