Maple Cream Pumpkin Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup maple sugar
- 8 tablespoons butter softened
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Combine top 5 ingredients in large mixing bowl.
- Cream together maple sugar and butter. Add pumpkin, egg and vanilla to creamed sugar and butter.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until combined. Spoon rounded tablespoons onto prepared baking sheet (we use parchment paper for easy clean-up). Smooth tops of cookies with spoon.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until edges are firm and just begin to brown. Remove from pan after 2 minutes and set on cooling racks.
- Once cool, spread a layer of maple cream on top of each cookie.
