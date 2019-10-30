Venison Lasagna
Ingredients:
- 3/4 pound venison
- 1/4 pound ground beef
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1-2 cloves of garlic
- 1-28 ounce can of tomato sauce
- 1-12 ounce can of tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons dried basil, crushed
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano, crushed
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 box of lasagna noodles
- 1 beaten egg
- 2 cups of ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon of parsley flakes
- 1-4 cup bag of shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375°F.
- For meat sauce, brown venison, beef and onions. Add garlic to meat and simmer until meat is brown and onion is tender. Drain fat.
- Stir in the tomato sauce and paste and then add the basil and oregano. If desired, add the salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cook the lasagna noodles according to the package directions and drain.
- For filling, add the beaten egg to the ricotta cheese and ¼ cup of the Parmesan cheese and the parsley. Gently fold together.
- Layer half of the cooled noodles in the bottom of a 12 x 7½ x 2-inch baking dish. Spread with half of the ricotta cheese filling. Top with half of the venison meat sauce and then half of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat the entire process. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese on top.
- Bake in a 375°F oven for 45 to 60 minutes or until heated through.
