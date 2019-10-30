Venison Taco Wraps

Venison Taco Wraps

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground venison
  • 1 packet of taco seasoning
  • 1 package soft flour tortillas
  • 1 package sliced pepper jack cheese
  • 1-16 ounce container of sour cream
  • Shredded lettuce and tomato, if desired

Directions:

  1. In a skillet over medium heat, brown ground venison. Stir in taco seasoning according to package directions.
  2. Place flour tortilla on a plate, spread taco meat in a line then put cheese on top. Place the tortilla in the microwave for 10–15 seconds.
  3. Take out the tortilla and roll up. Garnish as desired.

