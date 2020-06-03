Wake Up Milk Shake

This is a great energizer to get you going in the morning, or drink it following your daily exercise routine.

Ingredients:

1 banana

1/2 cup plain or vanilla yogurt

1/4 cup silken tofu

1/4 cup soy or regular skim milk

1/4 cup frozen berries (blueberries, strawberries, etc.)

1 tablespoon brewer’s yeast

1 teaspoon psyllium seed husks (optional, for fiber)

Directions: