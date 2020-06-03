Wake Up Milk Shake
This is a great energizer to get you going in the morning, or drink it following your daily exercise routine.
Ingredients:
- 1 banana
- 1/2 cup plain or vanilla yogurt
- 1/4 cup silken tofu
- 1/4 cup soy or regular skim milk
- 1/4 cup frozen berries (blueberries, strawberries, etc.)
- 1 tablespoon brewer’s yeast
- 1 teaspoon psyllium seed husks (optional, for fiber)
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in the blender, pulse briefly, and pour into a tall glass. Fruit juice can be substituted for the milk. Try other fruits – apricots, peaches, whatever is in season – instead of the banana.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!