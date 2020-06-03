Wake Up Milk Shake

This is a great energizer to get you going in the morning, or drink it following your daily exercise routine.

Ingredients:

  • 1 banana
  • 1/2 cup plain or vanilla yogurt
  • 1/4 cup silken tofu
  • 1/4 cup soy or regular skim milk
  • 1/4 cup frozen berries (blueberries, strawberries, etc.)
  • 1 tablespoon brewer’s yeast
  • 1 teaspoon psyllium seed husks (optional, for fiber)

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients in the blender, pulse briefly, and pour into a tall glass. Fruit juice can be substituted for the milk. Try other fruits – apricots, peaches, whatever is in season – instead of the banana.

