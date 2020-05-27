Taco Salad With Beef and Avocado
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 pound grass-fed ground beef
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and cut into large chunks
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 garlic clove
- juice from 1 lime
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 7 to 8 cups leafy lettuce mix
- 2 cups shredded red cabbage
- 2 carrots, scrubbed and shredded
- 1 large tomato, cut into large chunks
Directions:
- In a large skillet, warm the coconut oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the beef and cook, stirring frequently and breaking it into pieces with a wooden spoon, for 2 minutes.
- Add the cumin, coriander, chipotle powder, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the beef is cooked through, about 4 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine the avocado, olive oil, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, cayenne, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 cup of filtered water in a blender and blend on high speed until smooth, about 45 seconds. Transfer the dressing to a small serving bowl.
- In a large bowl, combine the lettuces, cabbage, carrots, and tomato and toss to combine.
- Divide the vegetables among four plates and top with the beef mixture.
- Serve, passing the dressing on the side.
