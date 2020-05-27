Taco Salad With Beef and Avocado

By -
0
20

Taco Salad With Beef and Avocado

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 pound grass-fed ground beef
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and cut into large chunks
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1 garlic clove
  • juice from 1 lime
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 7 to 8 cups leafy lettuce mix
  • 2 cups shredded red cabbage
  • 2 carrots, scrubbed and shredded
  • 1 large tomato, cut into large chunks

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet, warm the coconut oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the beef and cook, stirring frequently and breaking it into pieces with a wooden spoon, for 2 minutes.
  2. Add the cumin, coriander, chipotle powder, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the beef is cooked through, about 4 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, combine the avocado, olive oil, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, cayenne, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 cup of filtered water in a blender and blend on high speed until smooth, about 45 seconds. Transfer the dressing to a small serving bowl.
  4. In a large bowl, combine the lettuces, cabbage, carrots, and tomato and toss to combine.
  5. Divide the vegetables among four plates and top with the beef mixture.
  6. Serve, passing the dressing on the side.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.