Warm Cinnamon Apple Cranberry Crisp

Ingredients:

  • 6 medium apples, peeled
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • ¾ cup old fashioned oatmeal
  • ¾ cup all purpose flour
  • ½ cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/3 cup light butter
  • ½ cup black walnuts, chopped

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 375˚F.
  2. In a large bowl, mix apples, cranberries, cinnamon and lemon juice. Spoon into ungreased 11×7 or 12×8 inch glass baking dish.
  3. In another large bowl, mix remaining ingredients with fork until crumbly. Sprinkle over fruit mixture.
  4. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until apples are tender, juices bubble and topping is golden brown. Serve warm.

