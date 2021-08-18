Warm Cinnamon Apple Cranberry Crisp
Ingredients:
- 6 medium apples, peeled
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ¾ cup old fashioned oatmeal
- ¾ cup all purpose flour
- ½ cup brown sugar, packed
- 1/3 cup light butter
- ½ cup black walnuts, chopped
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375˚F.
- In a large bowl, mix apples, cranberries, cinnamon and lemon juice. Spoon into ungreased 11×7 or 12×8 inch glass baking dish.
- In another large bowl, mix remaining ingredients with fork until crumbly. Sprinkle over fruit mixture.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes or until apples are tender, juices bubble and topping is golden brown. Serve warm.
