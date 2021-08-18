No-Bake Apple Cinnamon Snack Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 cup dates
- ¼ cup shredded apple
- 1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
- 1 cup almonds
- ½ cup shredded coconut, for rolling
Directions:
- Soak the dates in water for 10 minutes to soften. Drain and add to a food processor.
- Add shredded apple and cinnamon and process until smooth.
- Add almonds and pulse a few times.
- Refrigerate mixture for 30 minutes before forming into 16 bites. Roll each energy bite in shredded coconut.
- Store in the fridge or freezer.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!