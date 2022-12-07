White Chocolate Popcorn
Ingredients:
- 2 bags microwave butter popcorn
- 12 oz. white chocolate chips, melted
- 3/4 cup chocolate candies
- 3/4 cup salted peanuts
- 1 1/2 cups stick pretzels
Directions:
- Pop popcorn in microwave; remove unpopped kernels.
- Put popcorn in a big bowl. Add in chocolate candies, peanuts and pretzels into bowl with popcorn. Stir to combine.
- Melt chocolate in microwave or on stove top. Pour melted chocolate over popcorn and mix to coat popcorn mixture with white chocolate.
- Spread popcorn onto two jelly roll pans or cookie sheets or onto parchment paper to cool.
- Place in individual bags for gifts.
