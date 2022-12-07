White Chocolate Popcorn

Ingredients:

  • 2 bags microwave butter popcorn
  • 12 oz. white chocolate chips, melted
  • 3/4 cup chocolate candies
  • 3/4 cup salted peanuts
  • 1 1/2 cups stick pretzels

Directions:

  1. Pop popcorn in microwave; remove unpopped kernels.
  2. Put popcorn in a big bowl. Add in chocolate candies, peanuts and pretzels into bowl with popcorn. Stir to combine.
  3. Melt chocolate in microwave or on stove top. Pour melted chocolate over popcorn and mix to coat popcorn mixture with white chocolate.
  4. Spread popcorn onto two jelly roll pans or cookie sheets or onto parchment paper to cool.
  5. Place in individual bags for gifts.

