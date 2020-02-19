Blueberry Corn Muffins
Ingredients:
- nonstick cooking spray
- 1 package cornbread mix (20-ounce)
- 1 3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk (low-fat)
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 egg
- 2 egg whites
- 1/2 lemon (juiced)
- 1/4 cup sugar (plus 1 Tbsp. (divided)
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cup blueberries
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line muffin tins with 22 muffin papers and spray with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl combine cornbread mix, buttermilk, oil, egg, egg whites, lemon juice and 1/4 cup of sugar. Mix with an electric mixer on low speed until blended. Mix on high for 30 seconds. Gently fold blueberries into muffin batter.
- Spoon about 1/4 cup batter or less into each muffin cup. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. sugar on top of muffins (evenly divided).
- Bake for 22 minutes or lightly browned on top. Cool on a wire rack.
