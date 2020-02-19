Blueberry Corn Muffins

Blueberry Corn Muffins

Ingredients:

  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 package cornbread mix (20-ounce)
  • 1 3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk (low-fat)
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 egg
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1/2 lemon (juiced)
  • 1/4 cup sugar (plus 1 Tbsp. (divided)
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cup blueberries

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line muffin tins with 22 muffin papers and spray with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl combine cornbread mix, buttermilk, oil, egg, egg whites, lemon juice and 1/4 cup of sugar. Mix with an electric mixer on low speed until blended. Mix on high for 30 seconds. Gently fold blueberries into muffin batter.
  3. Spoon about 1/4 cup batter or less into each muffin cup. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. sugar on top of muffins (evenly divided).
  4. Bake for 22 minutes or lightly browned on top. Cool on a wire rack.

