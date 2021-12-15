Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies

Chocolate peppermint kiss cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 48 peppermint kiss candies
  • Red sanding sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F
  2. Mix flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda together in a small bowl.
  3. Beat white sugar, brown sugar, and butter together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add vanilla extract and eggs; beat well.
  4. Stir flour mixture into sugar mixture; mix well.
  5. Lightly flour hands. Shape about 1 tablespoon dough into a ball for each cookie. Place red sanding sugar in a small bowl. Press one side of each ball into sugar.
  6. Place balls, sugar sides up, onto a baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes until cookie is set and slightly cracked.
  7. Remove cookie sheet from oven and immediately press a peppermint kiss down into center of the cookie. Cool on the baking sheet for five minutes and transfer carefully to a wire rack to cook completely.

