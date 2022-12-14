Wreath Breakfast Ring

Wreath Breakfast Ring

Ingredients:

  • 7 large eggs
  • ¼ cup milk
  • ⅓ cup red bell pepper, diced
  • ⅓ cup green bell pepper, diced
  • ¼ cup yellow onion, diced
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder
  • ½ tsp. black pepper
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • 8 slices cooked bacon
  • 12 oz. tube crescent rolls
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 Tbsp. water

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. Cook bacon and set aside. Drain off excess grease from the skillet.
  3. In a large bowl, add eggs and milk and beat with a whisk until well combined.
  4. Add red peppers, green peppers, onions, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Mix and set aside.
  5. In a skillet, add in egg mixture and cook over medium heat. Scrape the bottom of the skillet occasionally until eggs are scrambled to your liking.
  6. On the prepared baking sheet, layer crescent roll dough in a 4-inch circle. With the triangles pointing towards the outside of the cookie sheet.
  7. Add cooked bacon on the crescent roll dough towards the inner edge of the circle. Top with 1/2 cup of cheese. Then add eggs and top with the remaining cheese.
  8. Fold the crescent dough over the eggs, tucking it under the inside edge of the dough to form the ring.
  9. In a small bowl, add one egg and water. Whisk together until well combined. Brush the top of the dough with egg wash.
  10. Bake for 18-22 minutes or until the crescents are fully cooked and golden brown.
  11. Top with fresh chopped parsley and serve warm.

