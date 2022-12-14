Wreath Breakfast Ring
Ingredients:
- 7 large eggs
- ¼ cup milk
- ⅓ cup red bell pepper, diced
- ⅓ cup green bell pepper, diced
- ¼ cup yellow onion, diced
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 8 slices cooked bacon
- 12 oz. tube crescent rolls
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tbsp. water
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Cook bacon and set aside. Drain off excess grease from the skillet.
- In a large bowl, add eggs and milk and beat with a whisk until well combined.
- Add red peppers, green peppers, onions, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Mix and set aside.
- In a skillet, add in egg mixture and cook over medium heat. Scrape the bottom of the skillet occasionally until eggs are scrambled to your liking.
- On the prepared baking sheet, layer crescent roll dough in a 4-inch circle. With the triangles pointing towards the outside of the cookie sheet.
- Add cooked bacon on the crescent roll dough towards the inner edge of the circle. Top with 1/2 cup of cheese. Then add eggs and top with the remaining cheese.
- Fold the crescent dough over the eggs, tucking it under the inside edge of the dough to form the ring.
- In a small bowl, add one egg and water. Whisk together until well combined. Brush the top of the dough with egg wash.
- Bake for 18-22 minutes or until the crescents are fully cooked and golden brown.
- Top with fresh chopped parsley and serve warm.
