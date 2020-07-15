Zucchini Marmalade

Zucchini Marmalade

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds zucchini, washed and grated
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
  • juice from 1/2 lemon
  • 1 can (13 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained
  • 1 package (1-3/4 ounces) powdered fruit pectin
  • 5 cups sugar
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped crystallized ginger

Directions:

  1. Put zucchini into a large kettle and add lemon peel, lemon juice, and pineapple. Bring ingredients to a boil over high heat. Lower heat and continue to simmer, uncovered, until zucchini is tender.
  2. Add pectin. Bring to a boil again, and stir in the sugar and ginger. Boil hard for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
  3. Remove from heat and skim off foam. Stir for 5 minutes to prevent zucchini from floating.
  4. Ladle into sterilized jars, seal, and process in a hot water bath for 5 minutes.

