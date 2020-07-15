Dijon Chicken w/ Zucchini & Tomatoes

Dijon Chicken w/ Zucchini & Tomatoes

Ingredients:

  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 2 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch rounds
  • 10 oz. grape tomatoes
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper, divided
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 4 chicken breasts, 4-ounce each, boneless, skinless
  • 1/2 tsp. salt (optional)
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano, dried
  • 1 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Coat a large baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. In a small bowl combine zucchini, tomatoes, olive oil, 1/8 Tsp. black pepper and toss to coat. Set aside.
  3. In another small bowl mix together lemon juice and Dijon mustard. Set aside
  4. Season chicken breasts on both sides with 1/8 Tsp. pepper, garlic powder and oregano. Place chicken breasts in baking dish and brush top with mustard mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
  5. Pour zucchini and tomatoes around chicken in baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes or until done.

