Dijon Chicken w/ Zucchini & Tomatoes
Ingredients:
- nonstick cooking spray
- 2 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch rounds
- 10 oz. grape tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper, divided
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 4 chicken breasts, 4-ounce each, boneless, skinless
- 1/2 tsp. salt (optional)
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. dried oregano, dried
- 1 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F. Coat a large baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a small bowl combine zucchini, tomatoes, olive oil, 1/8 Tsp. black pepper and toss to coat. Set aside.
- In another small bowl mix together lemon juice and Dijon mustard. Set aside
- Season chicken breasts on both sides with 1/8 Tsp. pepper, garlic powder and oregano. Place chicken breasts in baking dish and brush top with mustard mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
- Pour zucchini and tomatoes around chicken in baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes or until done.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!