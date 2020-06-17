German Coleslaw

A bowl of German Coleslaw

German Coleslaw

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. cole slaw mix
  • 1 green pepper, diced
  • 1 sweet onion, diced
  • Small jar pimento OR diced red pepper

Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup sugar (or 1/4 cup for less sweet dressing)
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Combine slaw mix, green pepper, onion and pimento in large bowl; set aside.
  2. Heat dressing ingredients until sugar is dissolved and well mixed. Let cool before pouring over slaw mix. Store in refrigerator.

