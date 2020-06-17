German Coleslaw
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. cole slaw mix
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 1 sweet onion, diced
- Small jar pimento OR diced red pepper
Dressing:
- 1/2 cup sugar (or 1/4 cup for less sweet dressing)
- 1/4 cup oil
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Combine slaw mix, green pepper, onion and pimento in large bowl; set aside.
- Heat dressing ingredients until sugar is dissolved and well mixed. Let cool before pouring over slaw mix. Store in refrigerator.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!