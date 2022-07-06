Zucchini Squares

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs (beaten lightly)
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 3 cups thinly sliced zucchini (or yellow squash)
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup biscuit mix
  • 1 tsp. dried parsley (or 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley)
  • 1/3 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup grated carrots

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients thoroughly and pour into a greased 9 x 13 baking dish.
  2. Bake 25 minutes, or until bubbly and brown, in a 350°F oven. Serve in squares while warm.

