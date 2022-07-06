Zucchini Squares
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs (beaten lightly)
- 1/4 cup oil
- 3 cups thinly sliced zucchini (or yellow squash)
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup biscuit mix
- 1 tsp. dried parsley (or 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley)
- 1/3 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1 cup grated carrots
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients thoroughly and pour into a greased 9 x 13 baking dish.
- Bake 25 minutes, or until bubbly and brown, in a 350°F oven. Serve in squares while warm.
