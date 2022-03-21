Learning proper lambing behavior key for young LGDs

I don’t have a giant farm. I don’t have thousands of animals. I also have no desire for either. What I do have is a desire to raise food in an environmentally sound manner, maintain sufficient genetic diversity to be self-sustaining and feed “my village,” in a way that avoids feeding the local wildlife.

Lambing is a big part of all of those things. It is the culmination of planning land management, herd building and balancing genetic diversity, while still sending food to the table. All of it hinges on the livestock guardian dogs, or LGDs. The dogs are what make it possible.

Learning during lambing

Training a young dog during lambing is a crucial part of the process, considering the predator load. I expect young dogs to be livestock safe by temperament, but that isn’t the same as understanding the birthing process and what level of involvement is appropriate.

Because I pasture breed and lamb, it is imperative the dogs learn to give birthing mothers appropriate space. I do not allow cleaning, hovering or intrusion of any sort. Typically, at the start of labor the ewe will move away from the group to a place of relative quiet and safety.

Out of the four dogs in our lambing area, two will usually move to within 5 or 10 feet of the lambing ewe, while the others watch over the remainder of the flock and lambs. I do lamb checks every few hours, around the clock, alternately taking one of the two youngsters I am currently training. When they are not doing lamb checks with me, they alternate between poultry time with my yard guardian or house time with me.

When I say youngsters, I mean my two 11 month old dogs. Going through lambing at 3 months old doesn’t really teach you a whole lot. It’s like expecting a 10 year old child to pass a driving test.

By example

No matter what stage of the process is occurring when I do checks, I take the time to show that youngster what is right. By my example, and that of the older dogs, they learn to stay calm, to be respectful, and to give space. Once the lamb is cleaned, steady on its feet and nursing, the ewe will move it back towards the main group. The dogs are allowed to move in and clean up whatever the ewe has left behind.

I do a quick overall check for health and sex of the new lamb. At this point, dogs are also allowed to move in and greet the newest member, depending on the ewe’s comfort level. Young or new ewes may be less comfortable with the dogs approaching until their babies are a bit older and steadier. I will move in and correct young dogs who do not respect a ewe’s communication about space.

While training during lambing can be a time consuming project, the importance cannot be overstated. Some feel this training is best left to older dogs. I feel it is the job of the shepherd to communicate not only what to do, but why. There is nothing better than kneeling down with a young dog, patiently watching the miracle of birth and witnessing the moment when they understand the why: magically, we have made another sheep, some way, somehow. It’s a new tiny sheep that will one day grow up and make a tiny sheep of its own.

I will also note that I have witnessed older dogs who have birthed themselves take on a new level of care with the process. Intelligent dogs can relate their own experiences to what is going on around them. The miracle of birth is universal.

Well rounded

All members of the farm are expected to be equally competent in whatever job they are given. In April, these two youngsters will go through the same process during kidding.

They will also be introduced to hatching as spring progresses. I allow our chickens to raise their own young. Animals who can procreate, with minimal human involvement, are a big part of what I feel is sustainable agriculture. Mothering capabilities are not only genetically passed down but are influenced by the experience of having a good mother.

All these moments and time spent together teach the ultimate lesson: I care. I care about the sheep and the goats, the chickens, the horses and the dogs. It is that lesson that will keep them at their job no matter what the future brings. We will face it together, because we all care.