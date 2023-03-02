At the National Farm Machinery with Kyle and Rebecca Scott

By -
0
67
Kyle and Rebecca Scott

Kyle and Rebecca Scott from Brimfield, OH in Louisville, Kentucky at the National Farm Machinery Show on February 18, a surprisingly warm and sunny day. Submitted photo.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.