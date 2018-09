Edna Behner, of Salem, Ohio, celebrated her 90th birthday with a trip to Ireland with her grandson and granddaughter. Pictured (L-R) are Daniel Elder, Pittsburgh; Becky Byzon, Mount Savage, Maryland; and Edna, at the glacial lagoon in Jokulsarlon, Ireland. Happy birthday, Edna! Thank you for taking Farm and Dairy along for the celebration!

