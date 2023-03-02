Checking out the Made in America Store in New York

Margaret Lowe (right) and Virginia Carroll brought Farm and Dairy along when they visited the Made in America Store in Elma, New York. (Submitted photo)
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!
Get 4 Weeks of Farm and Dairy Home Delivered
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.
Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows
Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings