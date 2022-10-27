Visiting Oktoberfest in Munich with Jack Grupp

By -
0
8

Jack Grupp, of Harmony, Pa., brought Farm and Dairy along while enjoying Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany in September. Nancy Grupp took the picture. (Submitted photo)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.