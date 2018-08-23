Visiting the Redwoods with the Moores

Moe and Mary Moore, of Greenwich, Ohio, took Farm and Dairy along to view nature’s grandeur at the Founders Tree, in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, California. The Founders Tree held the claim as the world’s tallest tree, at 346.1 feet, until 1957 when another tree, the Rockefeller, was discovered. Experts calculate the tree is 1,400 years old.

