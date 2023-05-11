We traveled to Scotland and Ireland with the Summers

Rod and Amy Summers, of Flemington, West Virginia, spent a week in Scotland and a week in Ireland all the while carrying the latest issue of Farm and Dairy with them. Rod said it was great to see the sheep industry is very alive in both countries and farming is very active there. They spent one night in a castle on a dairy farm and saw that dairy farming is very alive and well in Ireland. “We talked with every farmer we could find and always took as many back roads as we could including one county road that had livestock crossings. We had to stop to let the livestock cross the road. We made a complete circle around both countries enjoying it greatly,” Rod said.

They kissed the Blarney Stone, toured massive castles, yielded to all their farm tractors that use the interstate highway systems, etc. The Summers encourage everyone to visit.