6 reasons to consider a trade school

Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute floral
(Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute photo)

1Students typically take courses in their major right from the start, instead of beginning with mostly general education requirements.

 

2Curriculum often includes hands-on activities and an internship, so students get industry-related experience early on.

 

3Instructors tend to have practical experience and industry connections — which keeps things current and helps with internship and job placement.

 

4Class sizes are typically smaller and provide more one-on-one time with the instructor.

 

5Graduates enter the workforce sooner, and typically with less debt.

 

6Two-year degrees can become the first half of a bachelor’s degree — right afterward or later on.

 

(Source: Jill Byers, Ohio State ATI Admissions)

