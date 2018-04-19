6 reasons to consider a trade school

1Students typically take courses in their major right from the start, instead of beginning with mostly general education requirements.
2Curriculum often includes hands-on activities and an internship, so students get industry-related experience early on.
3Instructors tend to have practical experience and industry connections — which keeps things current and helps with internship and job placement.
4Class sizes are typically smaller and provide more one-on-one time with the instructor.
5Graduates enter the workforce sooner, and typically with less debt.
6Two-year degrees can become the first half of a bachelor’s degree — right afterward or later on.
(Source: Jill Byers, Ohio State ATI Admissions)
