Website: https://lake.wright.edu/

Type of college: 4-year public

Campus address: 7600 Lake Campus Dr., Celina, Ohio 45822

Enrollment: 1,100

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): $5,000-$15,000 per year

Agriculture majors: Agriculture with emphasis on Agronomy, Business and Livestock

Natural resources majors: Integrated Sciences

About: Wright State University-Lake Campus Agriculture program offers the opportunity for students to gain an agriculture degree through hands-on, web-based, one-on-one instruction providing students with the foundation and experiences needed to be successful in their agriculture career. The program is suited in Ohio’s number 1 Agriculture county where it strives to meet the demands of the agriculture industry and is continually working to meet the educational needs of students going into agricultural careers. Students become well rounded individuals in areas of agronomy, business, communication and livestock production. The program allows flexibility with highly qualified instructors that still work directly with agriculture and bring real-world applications into the classroom.

How this information was compiled: Farm and Dairy emailed forms to universities and colleges within Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that offer a major or program in agriculture or natural resources. If your college or university offers an agriculture or natural resource program and is not listed here, email editor@farmanddairy.com to be added to our online directory.