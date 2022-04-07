Cincinnati State Technical & Community College

Website: https://www.cincinnatistate.edu/

Type of college: 2-year community college

Campus address: 3520 Central Pkwy Cincinnati, OH 45223

Enrollment: 110

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): $5,000-$15,000 per year

Agriculture majors: Sustainable Agriculture Management, Sustainable Horticulture, Landscape Management, Turfgrass Management

Natural resources majors: Sustainable Horticulture

Ag/natural resources majors added within the last 5 years: Sustainable Agriculture Management certificate

About: The tuition is the most affordable in the state per credit hour, and the curriculum is a true blend of theory paired with hands-on education/ experiential learning. Our programs are accredited by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

How this information was compiled: Farm and Dairy emailed forms to universities and colleges within Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that offer a major or program in agriculture or natural resources. If your college or university offers an agriculture or natural resource program and is not listed here, email editor@farmanddairy.com to be added to our online directory.