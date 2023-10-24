Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement offers scholarships

Mechanicsburg, Pa. — The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement will be awarding at least $100,000 in scholarships to students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled and pursuing a career in agriculture at a college, university, or technical school. The applications are available online only through Jan. 5.

“We encourage any student who plans to work in the agriculture industry to apply for this scholarship,” says Travis Hastings, Chair of the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement’s Board of Directors. “This program is not limited to those planning to farm; it also supports those pursuing any of the diverse careers in agriculture, from ag teachers to mechanics, from veterinarians to loan officers, and food scientists to ag communications.”

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement’s scholarship program will award at least ten scholarships in 2024, each valued up to $10,000. All applicants must be planning to pursue a career in agriculture and must reside within Horizon Farm Credit’s 100-county territory or Washington D.C. They may be high school seniors, students currently enrolled in a two or four-year educational program at a college or university or students currently enrolled in a technical school.

Applications are being accepted online now through Jan. 5. Scholarships will be awarded in April of 2024. For more information, please visit FCFoundationforAg.org or email info@FCFoundationforAg.org.