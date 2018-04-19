Pennsylvania dairy scholarships available

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association are offering up to 10 Student Leader Scholarships ($3,000 each) to undergraduate students for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Scholarship

One scholarship is designated for an incoming freshman. Consideration for this scholarship will be given to Pennsylvania residents who are full-time undergraduate students planning to enroll or currently enrolled in a qualifying field of study.

This includes dairy and animal science, agricultural marketing and business, nutrition, food science, agriculture and Extension education, agricultural communications, agricultural engineering, or related fields.

New for this year, students can receive the $3,000 scholarship twice during their undergraduate academic career.

Apply

Applications must be made using the Student Leader Scholarship application form provided by the Center Foundation, found here. All applications must be typed, and word count requirements observed.

Applications for the 2018-2019 academic year must be received by the Center Foundation by June 1. For more information, call 717-346-0849, or email bhaag@centerfordairyexcellence.org.