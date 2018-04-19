Website: https://www.ca.uky.edu/

Type of college: 4-year public

Campus address: 1100 South Limestone, Lexington, KY 40546

Enrollment: approximately 2,200 undergraduates in the college

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): $5,000-$15,000 per year

Agriculture majors: Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural Economics, Animal Sciences, Career and Technical Education (Ag Education), Entomology, Equine Science and Management, Food Science, Horticulture, Plant and Soil Science, Pre-Veterinary Medicine and Sustainable Agriculture

Natural resources majors: Forestry, Natural Resources and Environmental Science, and Landscape Architecture

About: The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment prides itself on providing a real-world, hands-on education. Each program requires a significant enrichment component, such as an internship and/or undergraduate research project. In addition, thanks to its generous alumni and community partners, it awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships each year — over $1 million, in fact, during the 2017-18 school year.

