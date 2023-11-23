A glimpse into farm life in the 1800s

“At present, I am at Ashland and in the courtroom. This is one of the most disagreeable days that it was ever my misfortune to be out in. The mud is axle-tree deep in some places. It is also extremely cold. At home, thank providence, and all right.”

— March 21, 1868 journal entry of Alexander Smalley

The extra work that comes to a farm when weather throws a curveball is something to which we all can relate. But consider how much more difficult this had to have been back in the 1800s. I am fascinated by old diaries for the glimpses of daily life so long ago.

Turbulent weather was often noted in evening writings, having caused worry and work for the 21-year-old bachelor farmer. Smalley enjoyed an occasional trip to Ashland, Jeromesville or Hayesville on horseback or horse and buggy. Ashland would have been 20 miles to the north, Jeromesville and Hayesville each about 4 miles from his family’s farm and home.

“Today is rather pleasant. But owing to the great amount of rain that fell last night we have rather bad roads. Tonight I am at Public Society; the performances are good. But the rain storm is terrible. I don’t know how we are to get home with the wagon, for dark is no word for it,” he writes on March 24.

On May 21, a glimpse of U.S. history is given. “This evening news from Washington reported that Andrew Johnson was acquitted. I can scarce believe it.”

The next day he writes of his new horse, “This morning I took a little ride on Sherm. He acts like a charm. At ten we began to plant corn. Bob and Jimmy were helping to cover while Lewis and Willie Greene were dropping. Not quite finished.”

The next day, a Saturday, he picks right up with, “But this morning Father, (sister) Jennie and I wound up the planting quickly. We hurried in order to attend church at Jeromesville. Not a very large crowd owing to the busy planting season.”

The next day he attended church meeting twice at Jeromesville, “Once in the wagon and once afoot. This was communion day and there was a very large congregation.”

On May 25, “I was up at 4 this morning and ready for business. An hour later I finished plowing for potatoes and then I went to the back place and began plowing for corn. Indications are favorable for pleasant weather. Tonight I am at singing at Eckley’s.” Eckley was the name of the community, and Eckley’s was the one-room schoolhouse that also served as a community gathering place. The community cemetery adjoined the schoolhouse.

The following day, “I am assisting Mr. Glenn to plant corn today. His ground is in fine order for planting. Tonight I am at writing school. Miss Jennie is giving entire satisfaction to all her scholars.” Smalley was quite proud of his sister who most likely was volunteering her writing skills as a community service.

In early June he tells of a group of fellows “and myself are fishing with a sein. Our luck is as usual,” leaving one to wonder if the usual luck was successful or nothing at all.

The next day Alexander Smalley notes that he had attended church but not Sabbath School. He adds this comment, which clearly strikes a chord with the young man. “Result: lecturing by the pastor.”

The age-old writing reveals a wonderful pattern of days filled with work, evenings with socializing and family time shared and embraced.

Next week: Summer brings road work, garden bounty.