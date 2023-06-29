Last weekend, on a Saturday, I knew that I’d been blessed. I spent a perfect

evening of country at its best.

That night in the assembly hall where cowboys would perform, I felt an air of

country charm. The welcome there was warm.

With a humble ceremony, our flag was marched up to the stage. We stood and

took our hats off; even those of younger age.

We gave respect to our great flag and showed our true alliance, when the

audience all joined in with The Pledge of Allegiance.

The program could have ended there. I’d felt my feelings swell. But the

entertainers stole the night. They sang and spoke so well.

The room was filled with cowboys wearing boots and chaps alike. We were ‘bout

to be enlightened. It was time to grab the mike.

Some of the cowboys played guitar and sang a song or two. And some recited

poetry of cowboys they’d once knew.

The emcees handed down their jokes and sang a cowboy song. They both knew

how to run a show and moved it right along.

The cowboys and the cowgirls all had honed their talents well. Their talents and

enthusiasm made an easy sell.

Each one of the performers wore a smile across their face. It wasn’t hard to tell

that they were in their happy place.

And when the night was over I reflected on the show. The cowboy way is still

alive, much more than most would know.

I must confess how proud this cowboy program made me feel. We live here in

this country where our freedoms are for real.

We enjoyed a country evening and we showed our flag respect. And no one in

the room was there to keep us all in-check.

I’m thankful that I live where I can shake a cowboy’s hand. ‘Cuz yes, the cowboy

still exists, from his indelible brand.

So if the cowboy program ever comes back into town. Let’s see if we can fill the

seats. Don’t let those cowboys down!