A resolution worth making: Work with your local SWCD

January has a way of making us ambitious. We swear we’ll organize the shop, keep better records, drink more water and finally clean out that pickup console that’s been holding the same receipts since 2019. Some resolutions stick. Most quietly fade by Valentine’s Day.

Here’s one New Year’s resolution that actually pays off — and doesn’t require a gym membership: make working with your local Soil and Water Conservation District part of your operation this year.

Before you picture a clipboard and a lecture, let’s clear the air. Your SWCD isn’t here to tell you how to farm.

We’re here to work with you — whether you milk cows, raise corn and soybeans or manage a handful of acres and a very determined lawn mower.

Think of us less as referees and more as partners who happen to know a lot about dirt, water and how to make both behave.

Conservation resolutions don’t hurt. January is planning season. Fields are frozen, equipment is parked (mostly) and there’s finally a little space to think instead of react. That’s where your local SWCD fits in nicely. We help turn “I should probably do something about that” into a plan that makes sense for your farm.

We work with producers to design conservation practices that protect soil and water and keep operations productive. That might mean help with grassed waterways, cover crops, heavy-use areas, stream crossings, nutrient management or erosion control. Sometimes it’s a full conservation plan. Sometimes it’s just a conversation that saves you time, money, or frustration down the road.

And yes, there are programs. Cost-share programs. Incentive programs. Programs with acronyms. Our job is to help sort through which ones fit your operation — and which ones aren’t worth your time. You don’t have to be fluent in government paperwork. That’s what we’re here for.

One of the best-kept secrets of conservation districts is equipment rental. Many folks assume you need to be running thousands of acres to benefit. Not true.

Need a no-till drill for cover crops? A small-scale manure spreader? A cover crop crimper/roller to try planting green? SWCD equipment rentals can help you try a practice without committing to a major purchase. It’s conservation without buyer’s remorse.

For livestock producers, that might mean getting pasture seeded correctly. For grain farmers, it could be a chance to experiment with covers or small grains. For small-acreage landowners, it’s often the difference between “I guess I’ll wing it” and “I’d like to do this right.”

Let’s talk about technical assistance — the least flashy but most valuable thing we do. Have a wet spot that never seems to dry? A gully that keeps getting deeper, no matter how many times you fix it? A streambank that looks fine until the next big rain? We can help diagnose what’s really happening and suggest solutions that fit your land and budget.

For livestock producers, we often focus on manure management, pasture health, heavy-use areas and protecting water sources. For grain operations, erosion control, nutrient placement, drainage considerations, and soil health tend to take center stage. Small-acreage owners might be dealing with drainage, stream access or figuring out how to manage land without creating problems downstream.

Different operations. Different challenges. Same goal: Keep soil where it belongs and water clean enough that we’re proud to pass it on.

One thing we hear often is, “I didn’t think SWCD was for people like me.” Usually, “people like me” means either too big or too small.

Here’s the truth: Conservation doesn’t care how many acres you farm. Soil erodes the same way on ten acres as it does on a thousand. Water runs downhill whether there are 20 cows or 2,000. Our job is to meet you where you are.

We also understand that no two operations are alike. What works for your neighbor might not work for you. and that’s okay. Conservation isn’t one-size-fits-all, and it definitely isn’t about perfection. It’s about progress.

Working with your SWCD doesn’t mean signing up for something you can’t get out of. Sometimes it’s just a phone call. Sometimes it’s a site visit. Sometimes it turns into a long-term plan that makes your operation more resilient for years to come.

This January, when you’re thinking about what you want the year ahead to look like — better yields, healthier livestock, fewer headaches after heavy rains — add one small resolution to the list: reach out to your local soil and water conservation district.

We’ll bring the maps, the ideas, the equipment options and if you ask nicely, maybe even the coffee. You bring your questions, your experience and maybe that wet spot you’ve been meaning to fix.

Some resolutions fade. This one sticks — and your soil will thank you for it.